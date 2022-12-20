StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PRME stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

