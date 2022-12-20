StockNews.com Lowers GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.64 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

