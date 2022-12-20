StockNews.com Lowers GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.64 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.
GEE Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.