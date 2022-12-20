StockNews.com Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $229.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

