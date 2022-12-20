StockNews.com Upgrades Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 2.1 %

NGVC stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

