Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

