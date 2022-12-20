T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

