Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Insider Activity

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $234.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.88 and a 200 day moving average of $224.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $185.72 and a 12 month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

