Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 103.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 497.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 787,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $604,571. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.