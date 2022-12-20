Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average is $171.68.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

