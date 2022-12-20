Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.55.

TSLA stock opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $473.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 188.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 249.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

