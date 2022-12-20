The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

