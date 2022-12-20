The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $236.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

