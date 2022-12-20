The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:EL opened at $236.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
