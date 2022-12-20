The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $157.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.