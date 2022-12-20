The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

