The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in TJX Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

