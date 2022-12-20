The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

