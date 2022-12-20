The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

