Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 41,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $530.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.