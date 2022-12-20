Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,235 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

