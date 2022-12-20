Tiaa Fsb Sells 342 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kroger were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

KR stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

