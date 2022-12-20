TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TIM and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.00%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.45% 7.64% 3.71% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares TIM and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TIM pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and Spark New Zealand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.68 $547.96 million $0.81 14.35 Spark New Zealand $2.53 billion 2.48 $279.07 million N/A N/A

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Spark New Zealand on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, big data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

