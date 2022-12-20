Tompkins Financial Corp Has $32,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

CME Group Price Performance

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $170.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $189.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.