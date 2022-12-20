Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $139,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IYK stock opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

