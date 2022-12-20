Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $94,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 274,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NSC opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

