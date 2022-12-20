Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st.

Toro Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.57.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.