Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

