Triumph Financial (TFIN) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Triumph Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $442.06 million $112.97 million 10.67 Triumph Financial Competitors $1.31 billion $318.69 million 11.37

Triumph Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Triumph Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.4% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 21.97% 10.77% 1.52% Triumph Financial Competitors 27.09% 12.44% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Triumph Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 Triumph Financial Competitors 709 6925 6391 302 2.44

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 24.90%. Given Triumph Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Triumph Financial competitors beat Triumph Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

