TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.76. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

