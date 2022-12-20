UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 635 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $232.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

