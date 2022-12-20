UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 8,248 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

