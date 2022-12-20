UMB Bank n.a. Has $15.54 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 65.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $6,631,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 280,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

