UMB Bank n.a. Has $18.46 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.