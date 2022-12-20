UMB Bank n.a. Has $21.36 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $692.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.02 and a 200-day moving average of $653.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

