UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $797,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

