UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

