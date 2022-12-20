UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.