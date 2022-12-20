UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 218.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

