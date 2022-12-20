UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,998 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.