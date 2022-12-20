UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

