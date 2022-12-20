UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,894 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

