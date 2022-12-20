UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $285.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

