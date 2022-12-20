Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unilever by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

