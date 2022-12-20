Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

