Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

