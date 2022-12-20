United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ UG opened at $11.01 on Monday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

