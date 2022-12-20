United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

