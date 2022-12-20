VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

