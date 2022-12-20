Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

