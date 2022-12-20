Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.