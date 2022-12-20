Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

